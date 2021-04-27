Bedford High School student dies after allegedly being shot by classmate earlier this week

BEDFORD, Ohio — An 18-year-old student from Bedford High School who was shot earlier this week has died.

On Monday at around 2:41 p.m., the 18-year-old, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner's Office as Royce Hamilton, was brought into University Hospital Bedford Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the head. He died on Friday.

A 16-year-old Bedford High School student is accused of shooting Hamilton off of school property, according to Deputy Chief Rick Suts, of the Bedford Police Department.

Officers determined the location of the vehicle that Hamilton was shot in and determined he was a front seat passenger at the time of the shooting.

Photo courtesy of Bedford Police Department. Car where an 18-year-old student was shot in the head.

Police said other witnesses reported that Hamilton exchanged words with another male walking on McKinley. The 16-year-old male brandished a firearm and fired three shots into the vehicle where Hamilton was sitting, police said.

One round struck Hamilton in the head. None of the other passengers inside the car were injured.

The 16-year-old was arrested a few hours later Monday with a handgun still in his pants, police said. He was charged with felonious assault.

Police did determine both the 16-year-old and Hamilton knew each other and both attended Bedford High School. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be related to anything happening at the school, police said.

