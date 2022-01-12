Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Benedictine High School student arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

items.[0].image.alt
File image
Arrest generic
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 17:55:32-05

EUCLID, Ohio — US Marshals have arrested a Benedictine High School student in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Euclid.

Maurco Toler, a 13-year-old boy, was killed on the front lawn at a residence in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue last month.

Euclid police said they were previously searching for a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape, where they believed the gunfire came from.

Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.28.23 PM.png
Police believe this vehicle was involved in the Zeman Avenue fatal shooting.

Marshals did not say what the 18-year-old accused in the shooting has been charged with. News 5 learned that the student was arrested at the school.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

RELATED: Teen shot and killed in Euclid over the weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?