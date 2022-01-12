Benedictine High School student arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

EUCLID, Ohio — US Marshals have arrested a Benedictine High School student in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Euclid.

Maurco Toler, a 13-year-old boy, was killed on the front lawn at a residence in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue last month.

Euclid police said they were previously searching for a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape, where they believed the gunfire came from.

Euclid police Police believe this vehicle was involved in the Zeman Avenue fatal shooting.

Marshals did not say what the 18-year-old accused in the shooting has been charged with. News 5 learned that the student was arrested at the school.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

