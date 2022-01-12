Benedictine High School student arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

EUCLID, Ohio — US Marshals have arrested a Benedictine High School student in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Euclid.
Maurco Toler, a 13-year-old boy, was killed on the front lawn at a residence in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue last month.
Euclid police said they were previously searching for a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape, where they believed the gunfire came from.
Marshals did not say what the 18-year-old accused in the shooting has been charged with. News 5 learned that the student was arrested at the school.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.