Teen shot and killed in Euclid over the weekend

EUCLID, Ohio — A teenager was shot and killed in Euclid on Saturday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office and Euclid police.

Maurco Toler, a 13-year-old boy, was killed on the front lawn at a residence in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue, according to police.

Police said the fatal gunfire is believed to have come from a dark-colored 2004 to 2007 Ford Escape.

Surveillance video in the area captured an image of the vehicle.

Euclid police Police believe this vehicle was involved in the Zeman Avenue fatal shooting.

Euclid police are asking anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call 216-289-8505.

