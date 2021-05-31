Berea ice cream shop that defended its mask policy last year to continue requirements after June 2

BEREA, Ohio — Last July, Mootown Creamery made waves online when owner Angela Brooks took to Facebook and called out customers who were taking out their anger and frustration on workers about the ice cream shop's mask policy. Now, nearly a year later, the shop is planning to keep its mask requirements even past the date Ohio's health orders expire.

Customers at Mootown Creamery will be required to wear a mask in the store even after the June 2 expiration of the state's COVID-19 health orders, Brooks said.

Last year, Brooks stood up for her employees, who are primarily high school and college-age students, after customers were lashing out at them for the store's mask policy.

But despite some of the customers' anger, the shop received even more support from the community and has been able to navigate business through the pandemic.

"I think that experience last year really showed us how supportive Berea is and the community around us. And it was really a great lesson to see the love and support around them," Brooks said.

