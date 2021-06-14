Blast from the past: Dippy Whip makes triumphant return with new location in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Ohio — A good amount of time may have passed from the last time you heard the name Dippy Whip, but on Tuesday a frozen custard shop that was a Cleveland classic will make its return to Northeast Ohio as a new location opens in Lyndhurst.

The frozen custard shop, which was a popular place to grab a sweet treat at Cleveland amusement parks like Euclid Beach Park, until it closed in 1969, but is making its return at Legacy Village, adjacent to the Legacy Village Lawn.

Dippy Whip was able to procure the original recipe from Euclid Beach Park's frozen custard stand and will be serving it up for the next generation of Northeast Ohioans.

“We were fortunate to have obtained the original recipe from one of Cleveland’s beloved parks. This one-of-a-kind custard, hands down, the absolute best vanilla custard in the Cleveland area for generations until the park closed. There is no better time than the present to immerse ourselves in the timeless memories of childhood, and share them with the next generation,” said owner Joe Tomaro, also known as one of The Euclid Beach Boys.

Dippy Whip will be open Tuesday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday 12 pm. to 9 p.m and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There won't just be the classic frozen custard at Dippy Whip, but also ice cream, gelato and Italian Ice, as well as nostalgic candy and other desserts. The decor will take you back in time as well.

“From the moment you walk into our store, you will experience a sense of delight as you take in a small assortment of vintage props from Cleveland’s historic amusement parks, then make your way to a selection of treats - from famed frozen custard of that era, to ice cream, hand-dipped gelato, Italian Ice, decadent desserts, nostalgic candies, as well as a simple, good cup of coffee,” Tomaro added.

