Blown transformer causes power outages, traffic delays in Mayfield Village

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A blown transformer is causing power outages and traffic delays in Mayfield Village, according to the Mayfield Village Police Department.

The incident caused a fire at an electrical substation in the area of Interstate 271 and Wilson Mills Road, police said.

Nearly 7,000 FirstEnergy customers in Cuyahoga County are dealing with power outages—nearly 5,000 of whom reside in Mayfield Heights and nearly 2,000 of whom reside in Mayfield.

Mayfield Village Fire Department responded to the fire and is working to clear the scene.

As a result of the blown transformer, I-271 westbound lanes were closed, although they have since opened. Motorists in the area may still experience delays.

Police said no injuries have been reported but residents are asked to avoid the area.

