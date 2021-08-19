Bodycam footage shows distressing moments as Euclid police officers rescue baby from hot car

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Police Department released bodycam footage of the harrowing moments during which an officer rescued a baby trapped in a car as outside temperatures reached near 90 degrees on Aug. 13.

According to police, a mother was loading her vehicle when she accidentally locked her keys inside the car with her baby strapped into her car seat.

A first, police tried to unlock the driver’s side door as the baby’s mother watched in distress.

A minute and a half went by, and several attempts to unlock the door without breaking the window were unsuccessful.

One of the responding officers made the decision to break the window.

“Just so you know, we are going to bust out this window. The baby has been here too long, it’s sweating,” the officer can be heard saying on his radio.

Once the driver's side door was busted, police quickly unlocked the back door, and the baby's mother and another bystander ran to the car to embrace the baby, who was visibly sweating.

"We are going to let the paramedics look at her, that car was extremely hot when I opened it," one of the officers said.

The officer used a cold water bottle to cool down the baby before paramedics arrived.

At 10 minutes, an 86-degree temperature can reach 104 degrees inside a car, police said.

Police released no further condition on the baby.

