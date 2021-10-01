Watch
Bomb squad responds to remove small box from SUV on I-71 southbound; all lanes open and scene cleared

Posted at 6:21 AM, Oct 01, 2021
CLEVELAND — The southbound lanes of I-71 near West 130th Street are cleared and back open after the Cleveland Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to a vehicle located on the side of the highway.

The bomb squad removed a small box from the passenger front seat and put it in their bomb squad trailer, according to News 5's overnight News Tracker.

The scene has been cleared and all lanes of I-71 southbound are open.

The scene previously caused delays for motorists after multiple departments including ATF, OSHP and ODOT closed the lanes to investigate.

News 5 is reaching out to police for additional information.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

