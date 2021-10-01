Bomb squad responds to remove small box from SUV on I-71 southbound; all lanes open and scene cleared

CLEVELAND — The southbound lanes of I-71 near West 130th Street are cleared and back open after the Cleveland Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to a vehicle located on the side of the highway.

The bomb squad removed a small box from the passenger front seat and put it in their bomb squad trailer, according to News 5's overnight News Tracker.

I-71 south at W130 the right lane and exit are closed. OSP, ATF, CPD, CPD Bomb Squad and ODOT all on scene with a focus on a Red SUV. Unknown exactly what’s going on here. pic.twitter.com/BX9kE3X0D9 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) October 1, 2021

The scene has been cleared and all lanes of I-71 southbound are open.

The scene previously caused delays for motorists after multiple departments including ATF, OSHP and ODOT closed the lanes to investigate.

News 5 is reaching out to police for additional information.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

