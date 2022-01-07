Brave soul takes to Lake Erie's winter waves for the ultimate surfing session

CLEVELAND — It wouldn’t be winter in Cleveland without a sighting of a brave soul on a surfboard riding out the waves of Lake Erie at Edgewater Park.

Charlie McVan posted a picture of a surfer riding the waves, calling it his "favorite winter sighting."

Credit: Charlie McVan A surfer at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

On a given winter day in Cleveland, you can catch a local surfer enjoying the lake effect snow and waves. A beach camera captured a surfer riding out the waves Friday.

#Surfing🌊in the Snow❄️at Edgewater Beach this morning. There are some surfers enjoying the lake effect snow and waves🌊on #LakeErie. Check out this snapshot and look to the far right of the picture. You can watch the live cam here https://t.co/vFsNO5KlGT#OHwx #CLEwx #NWS pic.twitter.com/jRrzAFkO2a — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 7, 2022

Cleveland has a dedicated surfing squad—a growing but relatively unknown tribe of natives and transplants who find familiarity and commonality on Lake Erie.

These surfers are a dedicated and passionate bunch. Conditions that would normally keep someone inside bring the surfers outside, especially in the winter when the wind creates the ideal swell. Rain or shine, snowstorm or heatwave, Cleveland's surfers are a versatile, easy-to-please bunch.

Alexander Farmer. Surfers brave the cold at Edgewater Beach to catch some waves in 2020.

