Brooklyn Heights police warn residents after bear tracks found in residential area

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Brooklyn Heights Police Department is warning residents that there is evidence of a bear sighting in a residential area of the city, according to a Facebook post from the department Wednesday.

The department said while a bear hasn’t been spotted, there is evidence of bear tracks in the residential area of Tuxedo and North avenues.

Police said it appears the bear is only coming out in the early morning or late at night.

Residents are asked to remove bird feeders and take their trash out on Friday mornings to avoid any further chance of contact with the bear.

Black bears are not typically aggressive, but police warn if you see one always keep a safe distance, speak in a firm, loud voice and calmly back away.

