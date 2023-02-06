Brunswick BEAT students create 200 valentines for local assisted living communities

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — On Saturday morning, around 30 students from the Brunswick Schools BEAT video program created 200 handmade and personalized valentines for residents at the Danbury and Plum Creek Assisted Living Community.

Members of the BEAT program have been doing the act of kindness since 2015, ensuring residents in the community are loved on Valentine's Day.

John Wasylko

Each card is hand-crafted to include the person's name, one of their "favorite things" in the design. Students in the program hope to deliver the valentine's before the special day.

The BEAT program was established in 2000 and provides students the opportunity to write news stories, conduct interviews, edit, shoot and direct more than 5,000 student newscasts that air on the local Spectrum channel.

