Car catches fire after crashing into pole following police pursuit

CLEVELAND — Two people were transported after an East Cleveland Police Department pursuit that end in a crash late Tuesday night, according to Cleveland police officers who responded to the scene.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., East Cleveland police officers were in pursuit of a blue SUV in their city when one person jumped out of the vehicle in East Cleveland, but the driver continued into Cleveland.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. The end of a pursuit involving police on East 113th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

In the area of East 113th Street and St. Clair Avenue, the blue SUV hit another car, injuring that driver who was taken by EMS.

The SUV crashed into a pole and caught fire.

The driver fled the scene but was eventually arrested and transported by EMS.

No further information has been released at this time.

