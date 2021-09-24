Car crashes into utility pole as driver attempts to retrieve dropped vape pen, Westlake police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A crash that downed power lines on Sunday occurred while the driver was trying to retrieve a dropped vape pen, according to the Westlake Police Department.

On Sept. 19 around 8 a.m., officers were called to Cahoon Road for report of a car crashed into a utility pole.

Once on scene, officers found the car crashed into the pole and downed power lines on the ground as a result of the crash.

The 23-year-old driver told police that they had dropped a vape pen on the floor of the car and while attempting to pick it up from the floorboard, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole.

Police said the driver only reported minor injuries and no one else was hurt in the crash.

Cahoon Road was temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene and the driver was cited with failure to control.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.