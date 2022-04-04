Car slams into ODOT truck while workers repair potholes on I-480 at Lee Road

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Department of Transportation truck was hit Monday while crews were actively working in a zone on I-480 westbound near Lee Road, according to ODOT.

Shortly after 1 a.m., crews were busy filling potholes on I-480 westbound at Lee Road when a vehicle rammed into their work zone and crashed into the back of the worker protection truck.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene where an ODOT truck was hit on I-480 at Lee Road.

The car caught fire after it hit the protection truck.

The right three lanes were closed for an investigation.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene where an ODOT truck was hit on I-480 at Lee Road.

An ODOT spokesperson said this is at least the 67th time this year that ODOT equipment or crew members have been hit.

If your car is damaged by a pothole that ODOT hasn’t filled yet, drivers can file a claim online. Click here to file.

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over one lane when passing any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over isn't possible, drivers are expected to slow down.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.