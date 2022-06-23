CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland and the Cavaliers have partnered together to launch Hoops After Dark, which is a six-week NBA-style basketball tournament for men ages 18-26.

The program is part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s plan to prevent violence throughout the city.

“We are excited to launch Hoops After Dark in the community and are so grateful to the Cavs for their ongoing support of our efforts to stop violence before it starts,” said Bibb. “Public safety is our number one priority, and we are focused on creating opportunities for our residents to participate in a variety of programs providing intervention and education.”

The eight-team league will host tryouts on Monday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 29, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Cudelle and Zelma George Recreation Centers. There will be transportation provided from the following neighborhoods to the recreation centers:

Cleveland Estabrook, 4125 Fulton Road

Gunning Park, 16700 Puritas Avenue

Glenville, 680 E. 113th

Frederick Douglass. 15401 Miles Avenue

Cleveland Thurgood Marshall, 8611 Hough

Fairfax, 2335 E. 82nd Street

Participants must arrive by 8:00 p.m. to utilize the transportation services.

After tryouts, the six-week tournament will take place starting on July 11 through August 19. Two games and practices will be held at the recreation center weekly. There will be a draft following tryouts, a championship game and other NBA-esque activities planned for participants.

“The Hoops After Dark initiative to give young men in our community positive direction and opportunities to help them find the right path is the type of program we enthusiastically support,” said Nick Barlage, Cavs CEO.

“We are investing in the future of these men and in our city and neighborhoods,” said Barlage.

Participants will be required to attend workshops before each game that touches on life skills such as gun safety, financial literacy and job readiness. Not only will they be prepped in life skills, but they will also have resource services provided as well that support an overall healthy lifestyle.

