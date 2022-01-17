Central heat restored to Crystal Towers apartment complex, says owner

EAST CLEVELAND — The ownership of the Crystal Tower Apartment Complex, where News 5 has been reporting that some residents were without heat for days and even weeks, said central heating has been restored to the building.

Odin Properties said in a statement that it’s working with a vendor to ensure individual HVAC systems at the complex are working properly. The management company said the heating issue was caused by freezing pipes.

“Inclement weather and historically low temperatures in Cleveland, OH caused various pipes to freeze within the Crystal Tower Apartments complex last week. We worked diligently along with our vendor and restored central heat to the building and are currently working to ensure that all individual unit HVAC systems at the complex are functioning properly as well. We remain focused on the health and wellbeing of our residents, employees, and other stakeholders, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure their needs are met with the utmost urgency despite challenging weather conditions.”

News 5 heard from residents who couldn’t stay in their apartments despite having multiple portable heaters. One resident said she used her blow dryer, her oven and several space heaters to stay warm. During the ordeal, residents voiced how they sent numerous emails and maintenance requests to management.

