City Buddha in Cleveland Heights set to close by September

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — After nearly 25 years of business, City Buddha in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors by September.

Larry Collins, owner of City Buddha, announced the decision on Facebook, saying that it is time for him to "look into new adventures."

"I'm hoping to kick off my shoes, rest a bit, take a look around, and see where the wind takes me next," Collins wrote.

Collins' journey to open City Buddha was sparked in 1997 on a trip to Southeast Asia. Years later, City Buddha has been a popular shop that has brought unique cultural items from around the world to Cleveland for shoppers to buy for themselves or as gifts for others.

In his announcement, Collins said that he plans to close the store by September.

Until City Buddha closes, the entire store is marked at 50% off.

City Buddha is located at 1807 Coventry Road.

