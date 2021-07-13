City of Westlake celebrates opening of new Westlake Community Services Center

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The City of Westlake is celebrating the opening of the new Westlake Community Services Center with a grand opening event Tuesday afternoon.

The new center features amenities the previous facility did not have such as a full kitchen and food pantry, an auditorium, a fitness room, a banquet room, counseling rooms and a serenity garden.

City of Westlake

"We had previous buildings that were not designed for the senior community or those over 50. And this one was designed based on all the new trends and new things that are important for those of us over 50," said Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough.

The grand opening ceremony runs from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

During the event, residents can take self-guided tours through the facility and enjoy music, food, refreshments, an ice cream truck, a raffle and free health screenings.

Following the event, Clough will give a State of the City address at 7 p.m.

The new Westlake Community Services Center is located at 28975 Hilliard Blvd. in Westlake.

