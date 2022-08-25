CLE Tiki Barge expands operations in third season, brings island flavor to the 'Land

CLEVELAND — From land--to water-- a local Cleveland business is expanding its unique venture all while giving residents the feeling of being in the tropics but staying right here in the Land.

"CLE Tiki Barge" just added a third barge in its third season of operation.

Midpark High School and Kent State University graduate Brittany Orlando owns and operates the small business.

She returned home from Siesta Key, Florida, looking to bring the fun and adventure of the south to Cleveland area residents.

Orlando says CLE Tiki Barge aims to provide guests with a scenic view of Cleveland's waterways while enjoying cocktails with friends and family members.

The barge accommodates groups and can be rented out for a two-hour cruise around town.

It features a sun deck and other amenities.

Orlando says it's perfect for the upcoming Cleveland Browns season, work bonding events, and bachelor parties.

