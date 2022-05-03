Cleveland-Cliffs, celebrating 175 years, will ring NYSE Closing Bell today

CLEVELAND — In honor and celebration of its 175th year anniversary, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, will ring The Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the company announced.

"Today, we are commemorating and celebrating the achievements, ingenuity and hard work of our past and present employees. From our humble beginnings as an iron ore mining company to a new era for Cleveland-Cliffs as a major vertically integrated steel company, I am proud to lead the only producer of steel in North America that has full control of its ferrous supply chain as well as the largest supplier of specialized steel to the automotive companies in North America," said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs in a news release. "This sets us apart competitively from other domestic steel companies. Built on this strong foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs is well-positioned to supply innovative steels for electric vehicles, renewable energy and the rebuilding of American manufacturing for many more decades ahead.”

Headquartered in Cleveland, the company employs approximately 26,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

Cliffs went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1960.

The Closing Bell will be streamed on the New York Stock Exchange website. The bell ringing is scheduled for 3:56 p.m. to 4 p.m.

