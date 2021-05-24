Cleveland Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines at Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic is opening up a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Garfield Heights on Thursday, May 27.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital in Garfield Heights.

The clinic said Marymount Hospital has had a slow uptake of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations at the hospital will be available for five weeks on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will accept walk-ins and people who wish to receive a vaccine can make an appointment through MyChart (for Cleveland Clinic patients) or by calling the vaccine hotline at 216-448-4117.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.