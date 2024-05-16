Cleveland crime rates drop from last spring, so what's actually making a difference?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through when it comes to the overall crack down on crime happening in Cleveland.

New data from the City of Cleveland shows crime rates have dropped from last spring to now.

Total crimes are down nearly 7%.

Multiple factors are contributing to the dip in crimes, according to public safety officials.

This includes an increased police presence and overall collaboration between multiple governmental agencies and residents.

It’s bringing relief to people who frequent downtown or used to visit the area.

However, there is still major concern as the temperatures heat up and we enter the summer months.

Cleveland police and city officials say some crimes are down significantly this spring.

The data comes from March 19, 2023 to May 10, 2024.

Homicides are down more than 46% from the same time last year.

Burglaries dropped more than 18%.

Grand theft motor vehicles dipped more than 18%.

Robberies are down 6%.

"It's an all hands on approach, right? Community members, organizations, you know, public agencies, schools, administrators, churches, all working together to drive this crime down. And I think this is, you know, a taste of what could be done and we hope to see this trend continue," Sergeant Wilfredo Diaz, Public Information Officer for Cleveland Division of Police, said.

Public feedback and residents playing their part has been instrumental in the recent drop in crime, as well.

"Most importantly, I think what's important that we sometimes don't really get out is the fact that our community plays a part in this. When they call, they see something, they say something, they report it," Diaz said.

Interim Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond recently told Cleveland City Council they have targeted specific areas and are working with all aspects of government to curb crime.

There is also an ongoing effort for a Crime Gun Intelligence Center this summer to get guns off the streets.

In some instances, the same weapon is used to commit multiple crimes.

Cleveland police are actively recruiting officers.

The current city of Cleveland Police Academy is 48 officers.

That's how many left the department so far this year.

News 5 will continue to track the data and Follow-Through.

