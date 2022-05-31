Cleveland Force soccer team has season-opener against Fort Wayne FC

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Force is making its debut in the USL today at Krenzler Field against Fort Wayne SC at 7 p.m.

The USL, formally known as the United Soccer League, has a second league where many new teams are being formed.

The Force are part of a 22-team expansion to the league and will play in the Valley division. Other teams in the division include the Dayton Dutch, Fort Wayne FC, Kings Hammer FC (Cincinnati) and Toledo Villa FC.

The Valley Division falls under the Central Conference and will compete against others such as the Great Lakes, Deep North and Heartland divisions.

This is the second professional soccer team for the greater Cleveland area, as the Crunch started their tenure in March 2021. The Crunch replace the original Force team, which folded after a 10-year stint after failing to reach an agreement.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens. Kids under 5 will be admitted for free. A tailgate will be hosted at the Hobrauhaus Cleveland starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

