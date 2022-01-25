Cleveland Heights home under renovation badly damaged in overnight fire

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A vacant Cleveland Heights home under renovation caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:35 a.m. to the 1300 block of Westover for a house fire that was reported by a passerby.

The homeowner told Cleveland Heights fire that the home was under renovation.

Cleveland Heights and surrounding departments battled a house fire overnight on Westover Road. Major damage throughout the home. I don't believe anyone was home at the time of the fire. pic.twitter.com/R2CtZ5VY80 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 25, 2022

The main body of the fire was quickly extinguished.

Heavy fire was found in concealed spaces of the home and crews worked to extinguish all the areas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Cleveland Heights firefighters respond to fire on Westover.

No injuries were reported after the fire. The home was badly damaged, according to the fire department.

Fire departments from Shaker Heights, East Cleveland, Mayfield Heights, University Heights, Euclid and South Euclid all respond to assist Cleveland Heights.

