Cleveland man charged with murder for Mayfield Heights shooting

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Maple Heights man who was shot in Mayfield Heights on April 1.

The suspect, Davon Townsend, 21, is currently being held in jail on a murder charge, according to Mayfield Heights police. Lyndhurst Municipal Court records list the charge as a first-degree felony.

The shooting happened around 10:39 at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Marsol Road, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area for a report of an "unwanted guest." Upon arrival, they received additional reports of shots fired and then found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 29-year-old Christian Merritt, police said.

The matter remains under investigation.

Townsend had a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but a future court date has not been set.

