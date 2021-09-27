Cleveland Metroparks hosts annual FallFest: 18th Century Festival

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks hosted its annual FallFest: 18th Century Festival at Brecksville Reservation Sunday, taking guests on a trip back in time.

During the event, guests enjoyed live folk music, learned how to dip their own candle and got to play with pioneer toys. There was also blacksmith demonstrations and the Brigade of the American Revolution held reenactments.

Families also got the chance to sip fresh-pressed cider and food and other items were sold as mementos from the 18th Century Festival.

