Cleveland Metroparks receives $950K grant for bicycle, pedestrian trail planning

CLEVELAND — As part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity discretionary grant program, the Cleveland Metroparks has been awarded a grant to help bicycle and pedestrian trail planning in Cuyahoga County, Senator Rob Portman announced.

The grant, worth $950,000, will be used to complete construction planning of several trails and connectors including:

Slavic Village Downtown Connector Phase 2 North

Morgana Run/Booth Avenue Extension

Euclid Creek Greenway Phase 2 North

Iron Court/Opportunity Corridor Connector (feasibility and preliminary engineering)



Portman said the trail planning that received grant dollars is part of the active transportation plan in Cuyahoga County.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.