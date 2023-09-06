Cleveland mom continues mission to improve literacy rates across NE Ohio through growing non-profit

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on stories that matter most to you and your loved ones.

We're returning to see the change and impact left behind.

One of those topics is literacy.

Research shows that 66% of adults in Cleveland are functionally illiterate.

Some neighborhood illiteracy rates are as high as 95%.

A Cleveland area Mom and son have been on a mission for years to reverse the cycle of illiteracy.

News 5 has followed the journey of the non-profit "Literacy in the H.O.O.D." since it first started back in 2017.

They've since given out over half a million books, but they're not done just yet.

Their program is all about "Helping Out Our Disenfranchised."

The program has exploded in popularity, with national coverage on GMA, CNN, and some daytime talk shows.

But the need is great and at a constant especially coming out of the pandemic.

Chrishawndra Matthews says we can succeed by working together, and it starts at home.

"Now, when I pull up—they know what I'm coming out with. They're like that's the book lady! And I just thank God because it's bigger than me," Matthews said.

Matthews' mission to improve reading rates across Cleveland is one done with purpose and on a daily basis.

"My tag is to invest in the minds, one book at a time," Matthews said.

She's successfully invested in those minds by making "Literacy in the H.O.O.D." a mobile movement.

Her branded van acts as a roving billboard and an essential educational tool for each neighborhood she stops in.

"Going in these areas Mike, where we know that these reading scores and test scores are low—we're setting up a table and literally just passing out books," Matthews said.

At last check, Matthews with her son Derrick Smith Jr. right by her side, has given out 600,000 FREE books since she started the non-profit back in 2017.

During the pandemic alone—she distributed more than 100,000 books.

"I try to keep workbooks so we can help them get ready for kindergarten," Matthews said.

Smith has been a driving force in the program, especially after he says his mom had serious doubts about the organization's future during statewide shutdowns.

"I told her we couldn't stop doing what we were doing, and we just started doing way more events. We gave people books out of our driveway," Smith, Founder of "Boys Do Read," said.

Matthews' van remains stocked and loaded, with snacks and books.

She's ready to hit the road at a moment's notice.

As much as the program has grown, Smith's has also expanded.

"He was the fire under my feet to launch Literacy in the H.O.O.D. because what I know—there's disparities in literacy," Matthews said.

Smith actually started his own reading program "Boys Do Read" as an effort to encourage kids to find fun in the process.

News 5 covered his journey a few years ago.

"Boys Do Read" began when Derrick was just 7 years old after he was unfortunately bullied by kids for being the only child who could read in his Kindergarten class.

Fast forward to 2023—his experience has compelled him to be a part of the change.

"I'm writing my own book about bullying because ever since I got bullied in Kindergarten that was another inspiration," Smith said.

Matthews says her ultimate goal in the very near future is to get enough cash to open a brick-and-mortar store in Cleveland for everyone to enjoy.

"Once we get a brick and mortar—I'm going to blow this thing out of the water! I'm going blow it out of the water, Mike. It'll be a place where you can come. A book pantry so they can come in the room and pick out the book they wanted," Matthews said.

One day that location will be a place where she says both children can learn to read, and parents can learn better ways to teach them.

Her goal is to open the space by the Summer of 2024.

"We are really trying to make sure not only do children have books, but their parents, caregivers, and educators have books," Matthews said.

Matthews says giving the kids a choice and letting them select their book has been vital in improving reading rates.

She says the future is bright in Cleveland, but it will continue to take work.

"I'm really trying to change a mindset and talk to parents about why children need to be reading," Matthews said.

So how can you help?

Matthews says monetary donations and book drives make a difference.

To support her mission and give back to "Literacy in the H.O.O.D", click here.