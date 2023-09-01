Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Get ready to dust off that Lederhosen and fill up your beer stein!

Oktoberfest officially returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Middleburg Heights this Labor Day weekend.

The world-renowned and critically acclaimed event is bringing a whole new level of fun.

Cleveland Oktoberfest is dubbed a six-day-long blockbuster event, jampacked with activities and entertainment for all ages.

The action starts Friday afternoon when gates open to the general public at 4 p.m.

It runs September 1-4 and the following weekend on September 8 and 9.

The Paulaner Cleveland Oktoberfest – sponsored by Jägermeister – is one of the largest Labor Day weekend events in the United States.

This year's event includes an assortment of craft beers and drinks, authentic German food, live music, wiener dog races, fireworks, the Miss Oktoberfest pageant a 5k, and many more.

To get in on the action, buy tickets, and check out more details, click here.