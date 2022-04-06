Cleveland police holding 'Fill the Truck' shoe donation event this weekend

CLEVELAND — This Saturday, the Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Community Relations will parter with Business Volunteers Unlimited to collect shoes for the homeless.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, 1303 West 58th St., Cleveland.

Cleveland Division of Police

Police are seeking new or gently used shoes.

The goal of the event is to collect 3,000 pairs of shoes.

