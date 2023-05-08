Cleveland Police search for missing endangered EMS worker

CLEVELAND — Right now a search is underway for a missing EMS worker out of Cleveland's East Side.

No one has seen or heard from her in at least two days.

Police say Lachelle Jordan is a missing endangered person.

The 30-year-old was last seen on May 6 along Fairport Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police posted Jordan's photo on social media asking for the public's help locating her on the morning of Monday, May 8.

News 5's overnight photographer went to Fairport Avenue and spotted dozen of police cars in the neighborhood as well as officers patrolling on foot.

Police were also seen searching inside a home with flashlights.

If you know where Jordan is, call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME to submit anonymous tips.

You can also dial 9-1-1 OR 216-621-1234.

Stay with News 5 for the latest.

