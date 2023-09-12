Cleveland Police van shot overnight as Gov. DeWine set to address violence in Cleveland this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland Police van was shot at overnight.

It comes as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is headed to Cleveland later today to talk about reducing violence on our streets.

DeWine will highlight his plan of action at the Third District Police Station at 1:30 p.m.

It includes a combination of state resources working directly with the City of Cleveland to stop the violence.

The city has experienced crime rates surging and more police officers leaving the force.

Cleveland Police confirmed a police van was shot at early Tuesday morning.

A bullet hole can be seen in the SIU vehicle's driver-side door.

No officers were hurt in this incident.

At last check, no suspects are in custody.

The driver then sped off in a gold Chevy Equinox before apparently setting it on fire and running from the scene.

Sites like this have prompted the governor to create the "surge initiative".

The mass shooting on West 6th Street back in July was a major tipping point.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement are now working together to restore faith to residents and visitors.

They specifically target "known criminal hot spots".

In recent weeks, they've worked to take top offenders off the streets.

Two surge initiatives have been completed so far during the month of August—resulting in nearly 100 felony arrests, as well as dozens of guns and drugs taken off the streets.

It all comes as the city—grapples with a shortage of 250 police officers.

Mayor Justin Bibb says they've tripled the number of surveillance cameras and added shot spotter devices.

We will track his full plan of action and bring you the latest on-air, online, and on the News 5 Cleveland app.

