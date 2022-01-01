Cleveland Water working to repair water main break in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Water is currently working to repair a water main break that occurred Saturday morning.

A break on an eight-inch main near the 24300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard is under repair.

While the break is being addressed, those in the immediate vicinity will be without water service, Cleveland Water said.

Cleveland Water said the repairs are expected to take a few hours.

