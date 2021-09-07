Community celebrates first night of Rosh Hashanah, the beginning of the Jewish New Year

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, began at sundown on Monday.

The two-day celebration commemorates the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days each autumn.

Rosh Hashanah begins customarily with the blowing of the shofar, the ram’s horn, a sound meant to wake up people from their slumber.

Markus Schreiber/AP Kantor Jacov Golomb, right, looks to Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, who uses a shofar, symbol of the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah during a media event for the opening of an open air synagogue to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Rosh Hashanah begins the “Days of Awe,” a 10-day period culminating in Yom Kippur.

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood streamed the service online Monday to give everyone a chance to view the celebration from home during the pandemic.

