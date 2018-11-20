Community mourns loss of Shaker Heights teacher

Courtney Shaw
8:31 PM, Nov 19, 2018
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Hundreds of members of the Shaker Heights community gathered Monday night to mourn the death of one of their own. 

Woodbury Elementary School teacher Aisha M. Fraser was killed Saturday. Fraser's ex-husband, Lance Mason, is in custody in connection with her death. 

Members of the community gathered at the elementary school to remember Fraser. 

Parents at the vigil said they were heartbroken for Fraser's daughter.

"As a mom, this breaks my heart for both girls," parent Rory Meek said. "As an adult, I can't comprehend this tragedy and I have no idea how are babies are going to do it."

