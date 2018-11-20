Community mourns loss of Shaker Heights teacher

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Hundreds of members of the Shaker Heights community gathered Monday night to mourn the death of one of their own.

Woodbury Elementary School teacher Aisha M. Fraser was killed Saturday. Fraser's ex-husband, Lance Mason, is in custody in connection with her death.

Members of the community gathered at the elementary school to remember Fraser.

VIDEO: Shaker Heights community in mourning over tragic loss of teacher Aisha Fraser. Hundreds gather at vigil @WEWS pic.twitter.com/ZQzlfHIoqM — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) November 19, 2018

Parents at the vigil said they were heartbroken for Fraser's daughter.

"As a mom, this breaks my heart for both girls," parent Rory Meek said. "As an adult, I can't comprehend this tragedy and I have no idea how are babies are going to do it."