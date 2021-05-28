Community rallies around owners of Vegan Doughnut Company after their mother dies unexpectedly

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Cleveland-area community and businesses are coming together to support Kharisma and Kyra Mayo, owners of the Vegan Doughnut Company, after their mother died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Sisters Kharisma and Kyra described their mother as “their everything" and credited her with helping them start the business from the ground up to become Ohio's first 100% vegan doughnut shop, located at 14811 Detroit Ave in Lakewood.

“Our little doughnut biz wouldn’t have made it this far without her. We’re having a hard time imagining life without her and we’re going to step away for a bit,” Kharisma and Kyra wrote on Instagram, announcing the death of their mother.

Since then, businesses have posted on their social media accounts showing their support by sharing a gofundme page created by the owners of Squash the Beef Catering, a vegan, Black-owned catering business in Cleveland.

"I am calling on the community to make sure that this business stays afloat during this family's difficult time. As a vegan business owner, I have received approval from the family to manage and collect donations for The Vegan Doughnut Company. This money will help cover any financial obligations while the girls are on a much-needed hiatus," said owners Chef Kurtis Williams and Candace Maiden.

The gofundme was set up to raise funds to help with bills and other expenses associated with the business as the sisters take time away from running their Lakewood shop.

Since the gofundme page was created less than 24 hours ago, over $6,000 has been raised of the $25,000 goal.

