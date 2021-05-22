Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Parma, no injuries reported

PARMA, Ohio — Crews were called to a three-alarm house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon, according to the City of Parma Fire Department.

Around 2 p.m., fire crews received a report of a fire in the 1600 block of Keystone Road and a first alarm was struck, sending Parma fire crews to the scene.

Once at the home, fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the second floor and roof areas. Crews found heavy fire from the second floor that had extended to the attic and they began attacking the flames.

A second alarm was struck as the efforts to extinguish the fire were impacted by deteriorating conditions and intense heat from the flames. With the fire progressing, a third alarm was struck and crews from Seven Hills, Brooklyn Heights, North Royalton, Brooklyn, Brook Park and Strongsville responded to help extinguish the fire.

Crews were notified on the scene that all the residents of the home had evacuated safely. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, authorities said.

The Parma Fire Prevention and Investigation Unit is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

