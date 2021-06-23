Watch
Cuyahoga County Board of Health warns of phone scam targeting Medicare information

Scott Noll
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 16:47:11-04

CLEVELAND — A phone scam targeting Medicare information is happening across Cuyahoga County.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the robocalls show the organization's main phone number, and when someone picks up they are connected with a live person.

"A person comes on who says that they work for our health department and they need to ask you about your Medicare information," the board of health said. "Please ignore these calls and do not give out your information."

Health officials said that if the department does reach out to someone they will provide a name and a call back number to confirm the call is real.

