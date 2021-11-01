Cuyahoga County Diversion Center expands eligibility to all residents looking for treatment

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Diversion Center is expanding eligibility from law enforcement referrals to anyone in the community seeking assistance with mental illness or substance use disorders.

The 50-bed facility, with staff on site 24/7, offers services that include assessment, medical evaluation, case management, counseling, medications, NAMI educational groups and linkage to other community services.

Those seeking admission to the center should call the 24/7 Help Line at 216-623-6888. Behavioral health specialists at FrontLine will conduct a phone screening to determine if the diversion center or another treatment option is best for the person calling.

A call to the help line does not guarantee placement at the center.

When the center opened in May, it only accepted law enforcement referrals, individuals living with mental illness or addiction who were involved in low-level, non-violent offenses that put them at risk of arrest.

“A person might stay at the Diversion Center for four to five days depending on their needs, and that can be a turning point in a person’s life,” said Scott S. Osiecki, CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board. “The Diversion Center is an option when people are struggling to manage mental health issues or substance use disorders, when symptoms are getting worse. The Diversion Center staff works with the individual to stabilize the symptoms and connect or reconnect to ongoing care.”

The Diversion Center, operated by the Oriana House, is a voluntary option for non-violent adults 18 or older.

