Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says he will not seek third term

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced Tuesday that he will not seek a third term after serving eight years in the position.

Budish made the announcement in a pre-recorded video Tuesday.

Budish said his respect for the limits of public service and his love for his family were two reasons that led him to his decision not to seek a third term.

"In fact, it was a very hard decision. It's the greatest honor of my life to serve as county executive. I'm proud of the great work we've done together to improve the quality of life for those most in need and to help take Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to higher levels of economic growth and innovation. I love waking up every morning thinking about what we'll do today to help improve the lives of the people of Cuyahoga County," he said.

At 68 years old, Budish said now is the right time to balance his priorities and spend more time with his wife and out-of-town grandchildren.

"I want to spend more time with them while I'm still healthy," Budish said.

Budish said in the next 14 months, he will bring several initiatives forward that will include programs to attract new businesses and jobs using microgrids, which will provide reliable electricity, and will highlight freshwater to manufacturers who need a steady supply of Northeast Ohio’s natural resource.

