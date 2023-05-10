Cuyahoga County executive Chris Ronayne to nominate Cleveland police veteran as sheriff

CLEVELAND — There may be a new sheriff in town soon. Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne has announced this morning that he will be nominating Cleveland police veteran Harold Pretel as sheriff.

Pretel has been a Cleveland police officer for nearly three decades and most recently served as Deputy Chief of Homeland Special Operations. Before he became a city police officer, Pretel was a corrections officer and worked as a detective for the county.

“Deputy Chief Pretel is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of collaboration and success in law enforcement,” said Ronayne in a statement. “Deputy Chief Pretel’s experience in corrections, with the Sheriff’s department and at the Cleveland Division of Police has prepared him to take on this role and I know he has the vision and dedication we need to lead the Sheriff’s department.”

The nomination must be approved by County Council.

Cuyahoga County has gone through five sheriffs since 2019.

Clifford Pickney served as sheriff from 2015 until 2019 when he resigned. He was replaced by David Schilling, who served just over a year before retiring.

Following that, Cuyahoga County County Executive Armond Budish appointed Joseph Greiner, a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, to serve as interim sheriff.

Christopher Viland was tapped by Budish in January 2021 to become sheriff.

Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Hammett announced his resignation in February.

