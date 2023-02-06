Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Hammett resigns less than a year into tenure

Less than a year after being named Interim Sheriff of Cuyahoga County, Steven Hammett submitted his resignation Monday, effective Friday, Feb. 17.

“Please be advised that after much contemplation, I have decided to resign from the position as Sheriff of this agency,” Hammett wrote in a departmental notice submitted Monday. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank each off [sic] you for your dedication and professionalism during my tenure. It has truly been an honor to serve you all.”

Hammett was named interim sheriff of Cuyahoga County on May 23, 2022 after joining the sheriff’s department on Sept. 27, 2021 as a captain.

Prior to joining the county sheriff’s office, Hammett served as the Chief of Police for University Heights and Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Shaker Heights, according to a news release sent last year when he was named interim sheriff.

Cuyahoga County has gone through multiple sheriffs since 2019.

Clifford Pickney served as sheriff from 2015 until 2019 when he resigned. He was replaced by David Schilling, who served just over a year before retiring.

Following that, Cuyahoga County County Executive Armond Budish appointed Joseph Greiner, a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, to serve as interim sheriff.

Viland was then tapped by Budish in January 2021 to become sheriff.

Hammett took over as interim sheriff when Viland resigned in April 2022.

RELATED: Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland tenders resignation

Hammett will serve as sheriff until Feb. 17.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.