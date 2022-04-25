Cuyahoga County hosting job and resource fair for formerly incarcerated

CLEVELAND — During “Reentry Week 2022,” the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry is hosting a job and resource fair to help people with criminal records opportunities for employment and a fresh start.

“The statistics show that second chance hiring is highly instrumental in sustaining an individual’s return to society after incarceration,” said Simeon L. Best, director of the Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry. “Through this job fair, individuals will be able to provide for themselves and their families, thus reducing recidivism and creating safer communities.”

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at The Hough Center (Old Salvation Army) located at 6000 Hough Avenue in Cleveland on Thursday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating organizations include the Young Adult Resource Center, MPW Industrial Services, Greater Cleveland Food Bank, ASPIRE Greater Cleveland, Ohio Guidestone Workforce 360, UHCAN Ohio, Evergreen Cooperative Laundry and EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant, among others.

“The ‘Reentry Week 2022’ Job and Resource Fair will bring together employers looking to hire, job training programs that can get you the skills to start a career, and resources to support you reaching long term employment,” said Devon Hickman, Chief Executive Officer of Center for Employment Opportunities.

The job and resource fair is in addition to other events happening during “Reentry Week 2022.” Other events include a food truck and small business catering fair on Wednesday, April 27 and a program about the criminal justice movement on Saturday, April 30.

Click here for the full list of events.

