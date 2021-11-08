Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issues alert after 12 died from suspected overdoses in 2 days

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has issued a public health alert after 12 people died from suspected overdoses in Cuyahoga County within a two-day period.

“This recent trend of clustered overdoses is alarming. There were an additional four on Thursday of last week. It remains to be seen what the cause is, but the public should be aware that there is a serious threat to their lives if they are using street drugs right now in Cuyahoga County,” said medical examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said expedited forensic testing is underway to confirm which drug or drugs caused the recent spike.

Gilson said at its current rate, Cuyahoga County is expected to have at least 700 more overdose deaths this year.

If you or anyone you know is actively using or recovering from an opioid addiction, contact Project DAWN at 216-778-5677. Those who are eligible can receive free Naloxone kits.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.