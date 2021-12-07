Cuyahoga County proposes funding for 5 affordable housing projects

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County has proposed to partially invest in five affordable housing projects in Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and Maple Heights, which will create 309 new affordable housing units.

The affordable housing projects are being designed with young adults in mind.

“Young adults experience homelessness for various reasons, but the homelessness system lacks sufficient resources that are specific to their needs,” said A Place 4 Me Lead Youth Navigator Kai Cotton, whose organization is proposed to get funding. “This development is being designed in partnership with young adults who have lived experience to ensure best outcomes specifically for them.”

If the following five projects are approved by county council, construction is anticipated to begin in the next year.

1. Cuyahoga TAY will feature 50 new units. It’s a collaboration between A Place 4 Me, REACH Youth Action Board, Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cleveland, Enterprise Community Partners, CHN Housing Partners, EDEN Inc. and Frontline Service to develop supportive housing for Transition-Aged Youth in Cuyahoga County.

The total cost of the project is $12,318,845 with the county contributing $450,000.

2. The Arch at Saint Michael will feature 46 new units and the funding will help renovate the former Central Catholic School, located at 3146 Scranton Road, in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. This project will include the development of 46 new units.

The total cost of the project will be $12,576,398 with the county contributing $450,000.

3. Hazelwood Court will be developed into a senior living community in Maple Heights. Jennings Center for Older Adults and PIRHL Developers will partner for the project. It will feature 53 new units.

The total cost of the project will be $12,576,398 with the county contributing $450,000.

4. Warner Swasey is a redevelopment project that will create a mixed-use, mixed-income, historic adaptive reuse of the former Warner and Swasey manufacturing plant. The project will feature 140 new units.

The total cost of the project is $23,802,473 with the county contributing $450,000.

5. Margaret Wagner Apartments III will be redeveloped by Benjamin Rose as new units of HUD 202 Supportive Housing for the elderly, located at 2373 Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.

The project will feature 20 new units and will cost $5,628,735 with the county contributing $450,000.

“COVID has really made it more clear than ever the importance of affordable housing availability in Cuyahoga County,” said County Executive Armond Budish in a statement. “We’ve seen an increased housing need since the pandemic. Our investment will support the creation of 309 new affordable units for low-to-middle income families.”

