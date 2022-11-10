Cuyahoga County reports first influenza death in 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — A 13-year-old boy has died of influenza, marking the first death relating to the virus in Cuyahoga County, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported on Thursday.

Flu season spans from October through May. This week, the levels are moderate, and there were six new cases in Cuyahoga County, according to their dashboard.

Statewide, there were 171 influenza-associated hospitalizations from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the Ohio Department of Health, significantly more than the average over the last five years.

ODH | Fisher, Nicholas Chart show flu-related hospitalizations so far this year, compared to the 5-year average.

To find a location near you to receive a vaccine, you can visit their website here.

