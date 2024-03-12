Cuyahoga County to bring more 'eyes in the sky' to large scale events

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its fleet of eyes in the sky. The sheriff’s department got its first five mobile cameras in 2016; soon that number will more than double to 11.

The cameras provide real-time video to law enforcement agencies.

“They’re invaluable,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel. “It’s an IP-based system so we can send that live video feed to anywhere, command buses are very popular for that also."

Pretel said the cameras have helped solve countless crimes.

The cameras are used at big events like the RNC, parades and fireworks on the Fourth of July. The cameras will be ready and focused for the huge crowds expected next month for the eclipse. Anytime there is a big crowd, law enforcement is concerned.

“Deter, detect, and disrupt. If we can deter that’s number one, if we can deter any negative activity any sort of terrorist activity or otherwise, if we can detect it then we can do something about it and obviously disruption is at the final moment,” he explained.

Many people were at Edgewater Park on Tuesday to enjoy the beautiful weather, including Stephanie Mackey.

“I think they’ll be good for the area because there’s so much stuff going on in Cleveland right now. The more protection the better,” said Mackey.

Jacob Byrd knows about cameras. He is the owner of Hyde Media; he’s in the business of capturing memorable moments. He likes that the camera never blinks.

“This could be a serious deterrent if they know everywhere they go is going to be on film in these big events,” said Byrd.

But not everyone likes the idea. The ACLU has expressed concerns in the past about similar cameras deployed in local cities because the organization said there are no statewide laws governing how the cameras could be used.

Any law enforcement agency in Cuyahoga County can request to use a camera. The cameras will be up and running in Cleveland for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

