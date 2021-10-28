Cuyahoga County voters reminded of location changes for general election

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections issued a reminder that some voting locations have changed for the upcoming general election on Nov. 2.

Voters in three municipalities—Wards 2 and 4 in Brook Park, Wards 4 and 6 in Cleveland, and Wards 1,3, and 5 in North Royalton—may have a different voting location than they previously had for the upcoming election.

More than 20,000 voters are impacted by the location changes, and the board wants to make sure voters are aware of their new locations.

Here are the changes to the voting locations in Cuyahoga County:

Brook Park



Voters in 6 precincts have been moved out of Brook Park Recreation Center at 14000 Holland Road.

Voters who live in Brook Park Ward 2, precincts A, B, and C will now vote at Brook Park United Methodist Church at 6220 Smith Road.

Voters who live in Brook Park Ward 4, precincts A, B, and C will now vote at Brookview Elementary School at 14105 Snow Road.

Cleveland Wards 4 and 6



Voters in 4 precincts have been moved out of Our Lady of Peace at 12503 Buckingham Avenue.

Voters who live in Cleveland Ward 4, precincts Q, R, and S, and Cleveland Ward 6, precinct T will now vote at Plymouth Church UCC at 2860 Coventry Road.

North Royalton



Voters in 4 precincts have been moved out of Albion Elementary School at 9360 Albion Road. Voters in 3 precincts have been moved out of Valley Vista Elementary School at 4049 Wallings Road.

Voters who live in North Royalton Ward 1, precincts A, B and C and Ward 3, precincts A, B, C, and D will now vote at Royal View Elementary School at 13220 Ridge Road.

Voters in 4 precincts have been moved out of Royal View Elementary School at 13220 Ridge Road.

Voters who live in North Royalton Ward 5, Precincts A, B, C, and D will now vote at North Royalton Elementary School at 16400 State Road.

Letters have been sent out to all registered voters impacted by the changes, but voters can always confirm their voting location by calling 216-433-VOTE or clicking here.

