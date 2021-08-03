Cuyahoga Valley National Park to close Terra Vista Natural Study butterfly habitat for restoration work

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park will close a national park research site that is home to more than 20 types of butterflies as crews will tackle removing invasive plants in the area.

Beginning Aug. 4 until Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Terra Vista Natural Study Area on Tinkers Creek Road in Valley View will be closed as teams from The Nature Conservancy and the National Park Service safely apply herbicide over a large area to control invasive plants.

The park has spent years rehabilitating the site with the help from contributions of countless volunteers.

In 2017 and 2021, the park conducted two prescribed fires. Workers will establish fire breaks to prevent the uncontrolled spread of fire during future burns.

The Terra Vista site serves has the longest-running citizen science program in the national park and the longest-running butterfly survey in the state.

Once a week, from May to October, a team of citizen scientists walk the same path and record all the butterflies they see.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park recommends anyone who would like to visit Terra Vista Natural Study Area, when it opens, to park at the trailhead located at 11400 Tinkers Creek Road, between Canal Road and Valley View Village Church. Hike up the gravel service road to the entrance sign, where there is a fishing pond, a historic cemetery and a loop trail.

