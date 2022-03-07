Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels scenic rides due to significant erosion along Cuyahoga River

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) has canceled all scenic rides through the national park due to an ongoing emergency riverbank stabilization project in Brecksville near the Columbia Run picnic area.

The CVSR, along with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, said the decision to cancel the rides was out of an abundance of caution and also to avoid any further disruption to the area until repairs are completed.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Cuyahoga River erodes the bank near railroad tracks.

“The river is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing. Cuyahoga Valley National Park is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations,” the park said last week.

The CVSR will instead offer a 1.5-hour National Park Flyer ride from its Rockside Station. Tickets can be purchased here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.